Confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world (infographic)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed another case of the coronavirus in Arizona, bringing the total number of U.S. cases to five. All of those infected had recently travelled to Wuhan in China, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The Johns Hopkins University is tracking total confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and as of January 27, 2020, there were 4,474, of which 4,409 are in China with a further 14 in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau. This map shows the countries/territories that have confirmed cases of the virus. Thailand has confirmed eight cases, while Germany has now detected its first case.

