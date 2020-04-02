Confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece reach 1.514 on Thursday: 27 new cases, 3 new deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 9 people have been discharged from ICUs in the last 24 hours

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Thursday evening announced 27 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 3 new deaths.

He did however elaborate that the final figure of infections includes 23 infections at the Ritsona hotspot and another 49 infections onboard the Eleftherios Venizelos ferry which is anchored off the port of Piraeus.

Therefore the Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at a provisional 1,514 which may change by day’s end, as new data kept coming in before the briefing, he noted.

Deaths total 53 since the start of the outbreak. Of those, 39 were men and 14 were women, over 90 pct had underlying health issues and their average age was 72 years of age.

Some 91 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units and more than half of these suffer from underlying health issues. A total of 9 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

So far 18,844 diagnostic lab tests for Covid-19 have been carried out nationwide.

