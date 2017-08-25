Conor McGregor’s 3-month baby in suit for Mayweather fight! (photo)

Conor McGregor is going to have one dapper-looking fan in the audience when he fights Floyd Mayweather — his baby son. On Thursday the fighter released photos of his son’s fight-night attire, and it’s something else.

At the moment this photo was taken, there was no baby in the world who was more uncomfortable that Conor McGregor’s. It’s an impressive look, especially for a 3-month old. They don’t even make suits for babies that small, meaning this was a custom piece of tailoring, tie and all.

source: sbnation.com