Conor McGregor and his crew attack UFC 223 media day! (video)

Conor McGregor has made his presence felt at UFC 223.

McGregor and his entourage stormed the Barclays Center following UFC 223 media day in Brooklyn on Thursday and caused a wild scene that left one individual — lightweight contender Michael Chiesa — with a laceration. Chiesa is scheduled to fight Anthony Pettis on Saturday night. At the moment, the severity of his injury is unclear.

MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that McGregor’s team ultimately attacked a van filled with fighters just as it was departing the arena, banging on the vehicle and throwing chairs through a window. Video shot by fighters onboard shows McGregor ordering an unidentified individual to get out of the van before being taken away by security, Helwani reported.

UFC 223 headliner Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team were in the van in question.

Nurmagomedov and his team were involved in a hotel altercation with McGregor’s longtime SBG Ireland teammate, Artem Lobov, on Tuesday.

Video of McGregor’s scene at the Barclays Center can be seen below.

UPDATE: Per ESPN, UFC president Dana White stated that Lobov has been removed from UFC 223 and a warrant is out for McGregor’s arrest with the NYPD.

source: mmafighting.com