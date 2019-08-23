Conor McGregor on punching old man in a pub: I was in the wrong (video)

The UFC fighter said he was in the wrong

For the first time since video emerged of Conor McGregor sucker-punching an older man in a Dublin pub, the former UFC champion spoke publicly about the incident.

In a Thursday interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor took an uncharacteristically contrite tone about the attack while confirming that he indeed is not retired and looking forward to his next fight.

The attack appeared to be over the victim refusing a drink pour from McGregor, who regularly promotes his own brand of whiskey. The incident was captured on video and has garnered nearly 9 million views on YouTube.

“In reality it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor told Helwani. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without having it end the way it did.”

source: yahoo.com