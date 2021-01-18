Conor McGregor shows off $1m watch (video)

The Notorious one will meet Dustin Poirier in the highly anticipated second bout between the two

Conor McGregor is almost as well known for his lavish spending habits as he is for his skill in the Octagon.

The 32-year-old professional mixed martial artist has a particular love of expensive watches – his expansive collection containing many six-figure timepieces from brands like Patek Philippe, Rolex and Jacob & Co.

It was the latter’s boutique that he was most recently seen watch shopping in, trying on a cool $5 million or so worth of watches in one sitting, prompting both praise and jealousy (not to mention a fair amount of scorn) from his legions of fans. We guess that sort of lavish shopping expedition is par for the course when you’re the most valuable MMA fighter in the world.

Now it seems he’s put the speculation to rest, showing off on Instagram what he ended up purchasing at Jacob & Co.’s Dubai outpost: an Astronomia Tourbillon Five Minute (ref. AT810.40.BD.BD.A) worth around 1.3 million AUD… Give or take a few ten thousand dollars. It’s probably the most Conor McGregor watch ever.

source dmarge.com