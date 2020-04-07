Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao?

Pacquiao called out the Irishman before January’s fight with Donald Cerrone sparking rumours

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is in talks for a massive ‘boxing superfight’ next year that will emulate his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

The Notorious made an absolute fortune against the Money Man in 2017 after ditching MMA for the boxing ring.

And there are rumours that McGregor could dust off his gloves yet again for another huge bout with legendary Filipino Manny Pacquiao.

They were sparked when Pacquiao called out the Irishman before January’s fight with Donald Cerrone.

A month later the 41-year-old further fuelled speculation by joining management company Paradigm Sports Management – the same as McGregor.

Now ESPN’s Steve Kim claims he has been given the inside info by suggesting a fight is on the horizon.

more at thesun.co.uk