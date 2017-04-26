CONSEQUENCES: Donors flee Drexel University over Professor who wished for ‘White Genocide’!

The university let him keep his job and that was a stupid move

A few months ago, a professor from Drexel University tweeted that he was wishing for white genocide for Christmas. When he was called out for saying such a horrible thing, he doubled down instead of apologizing.

The university let him keep his job and that was a stupid move. Now the university’s donors are fleeing in droves. Nothing hurts a university more than that.

Campus Reform reports:

Students, donors fleeing Drexel over prof’s inflammatory tweets The professor who tweeted that “all I want for Christmas is white genocide” is now under investigation by Drexel University for his “extremely damaging conduct” on social media. George Ciccariello-Maher recently tweeted that he wanted to “vomit” after witnessing someone give their first-class airline seat to a uniformed soldier, and later made his Twitter account private following Campus Reform’s reporting on his recent tweet encouraging Philadelphia residents to shut down a recent Charles Murray lecture at Villanova University. Although Drexel initially defended his right to freedom of expression, the administration appears to have reconsidered that commitment in the face of increased scrutiny into Ciccariello-Maher’s social media activity. According to documents obtained by InsideHigherEd, Drexel Provost Brian Blake informed Ciccariello-Maher in an April 3 email that the university intends to commission “a special committee of inquiry to investigate your conduct and provide findings and recommendations to me concerning your extremely damaging conduct.” Blake told Ciccariello-Maher that his “behavior has left me with no choice but to ensure that an appropriate review is conducted in order to deal with this serious distraction to the important academic mission of the university.”

This situation couldn’t have been handled worse.

Drexel should have fired this guy months ago.

