Conservative Tomi Lahren posts sexy patriotic photos amid media firestorm! (photos)

After incident with waitress who threw a drink at her

Tomi Lahren is reacting to a social media firestorm — that includes support from President Trump— by posting sexy selfies after a woman threw a drink at her in a Minneapolis restaurant.

The Fox News pundit posted the images on Instagram stories Wednesday, which featured her wearing a hooded onesie with an American flag pattern, reportedly from Target. She also shared an Instagram still with the caption, “Sometimes you rise from the ashes. Other times, you create them. Be the whole fire. Thanks to #TeamTomi and @realdonaldtrump and even a few of my harshest critics for having my back. I appreciate you!”

More than 70K comments flooded in from supporters who congratulated Lahren for “taking the high road” and exuding “class” by not retaliating against the anonymous woman.

