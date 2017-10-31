Conspiracy theorists think a planet is going to kill us all – again!

As The Smiths once said “Stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before.”

Conspiracy theorists are once again convinced that the world is going to end in the next few weeks.

It was supposed to happen in September, and then again at the start of October.

Obviously we are all still here – so those predictions clearly didn’t come to fruition.

However, theorists are now doubling down on their belief that the fabled Planet X, or Nibiru, will collide with Earth on 19 November.

Over on Planet X News writers point towards seismic activity during the month of November and that a major earthquake that is due to take place.

Terral Croft writes:

Global seismic activity will be in up-down bounce mode for the coming few weeks with larger-magnitude earthquake events expected for November. The forecast is to see fluctuating up-down weekly seismic-event values, until global seismic activity reaches a peak in the second two weeks of November moving into December 2017. The predicted backside-alignment quake event is scheduled for November 19, 2017, when Earth passes behind the Sun relative to the Black Star in the Libra Constellation.

David Meade, who has been the most vocal proponent of this apocalypse has consistently referred to Bible verses to back up his beliefs.

One of his more eyebrow raising pieces of ‘evidence’ came from the Book of Isaiah, 13:9 to 10:

See, the Day of the Lord is coming – a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger – to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it. The Stars of Heaven and their constellations will not show their light. The rising Sun will be darkened and the Moon will not give its light.

If you are particularly pessimistic you might want to believe this but we’re going to refer to the experts this time, namely Nasa, who cannot emphasize enough that Nibiru is a piece of fiction.

In a statement put out in September, and reported by the Telegraph, the space agency state:

The planet in question, Nibiru, doesn’t exist, so there will be no collision. The story of Nibiru has been around for years (as has the ‘days of darkness’ tale) and is periodically recycled into new apocalyptic fables. Nibiru and other stories about wayward planets are an internet hoax. There is no factual basis for these claims. If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye. Obviously, it does not exist.

Instead, let’s focus on more plausible world-ending possibilities. Has anyone heard from Kim Jong Un recently?

Source: 100.com