Construction of Evros wall on borders with Turkey has started

The construction of the new border fence with a total length of 27 km in the area of ​​Feres, Evros has started with the first pieces already having been installed.

The fence, on the Greek-Turkish borders in the northeast of Greece, will not be continuous, like the existing one. The first 9 km will be placed in “Petalo” of Feres, the next 15 km will cover the area of ​​”Tsirozi Estate”, while another 2.5 km will cover the area of ​​”Nea Egnatia”.

The uncovered areas are essentially inaccessible points along the Greek-Turkish border, as the river Evros does not function as a natural bulwark as Turkish territory “enters” west of the river.

PM Mitsotakis will soon be visiting the region and inaugurate the official start of work.

The area became the focus of tensions between Greece and Turkey recently, as a large number of illegal immigrants and refugees were transported on the Turkish side by Turkish authorities to put pressure on the EU and Greece for political reasons.