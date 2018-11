Controlled explosion of old bomb at Elefsina military airport on November 18

An old bomb found at the Elefsina military airport will be destroyed by a controlled explosion on Sunday, the West Attica Regional Department said at a meeting on Wednesday.

It is a 500lb WWII bomb.

All regional authorities will be notified as well as all residents of the municipalities of Aspropyrgos and Elefsina, the deputy regional director said.

The airport is the home base for the Hellenic Air Force’s 112th Combat Wing.