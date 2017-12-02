Corfu & Epirus hit by torrential rain & strong winds, streets flooded (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

The adverse weather is expected to continue until Sunday

The severe weather affecting Corfu in the last 24 hours has brought torrential rain and strong winds exceeding 8 in the Beaufort scale, while port authorities have cancelled services for open type ferries to nearby Igoumenitsa and Paxos.

In Lefkimi, in southern Corfu, a woman in a car was swept away by rushing waters that flooded the town’s main streets and was rescued by residents who reached her in the nick of time.

The fire department has been called in to cut fallen trees blocking roads while a car was smashed by a fallen tree trunk.

The region of Epirus has been hit as well.

The adverse weather is expected to continue until Sunday.

Source: thegreekobserver.com