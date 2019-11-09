Corinna Schumacher gives first interview since husband Michael’s tragic skiing accident in 2013

The family have preferred to keep the tragedy to themselves and little is known about Schumacher’s condition

The wife of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher has paid tribute to him in her first interview since a skiing accident which left him permanently disabled.

The German racing driver was put into a medically induced coma after a traumatic brain injury sustained while skiing with his son in the French Alps in December 2013.

The family have preferred to keep the tragedy to themselves and little is known about Schumacher’s condition – he has not been seen in public since the accident.

Corinna Schumacher, 50, and daughter Gina Maria, 22 have now revealed one way they cope with the cruel twist of fate life has dealt them is working with horses – something they are able to do thanks to a generous gift imparted on them by Michael when he was well.

Speaking to Germany’s She Magazine, Corinna spoke of a ranch in Givrins her husband bought for their 10th wedding anniversary – which lead to her developing a passion for horses.

She said: “I don’t forget who I have to thank for this. That would be my husband Michael.

“When I was 30 and I dreamt of having a horse, he flew me down to Dubai in order to look at an Arabian horse.”

Corinna discovered a natural talent for equestrian competing and she became the European champion in Western-style horse riding in 2010.

