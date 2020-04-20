Coronavirus – 115 deaths in Greece

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Greece has reached 115, after a 74-year-old man died on Monday, making him the second victim of the day following the death of a 76-year-old woman earlier.

The 74-year-old patient was being treated at the AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki and was suffering from underlying health issues, while the woman who died earlier at the Papanikolaou Hopsital in Athens was reportedly obese significantly burdening her condition.

also read

Coronavirus Greece: 2.235 cases in total, 11 new cases & 2 fatalities in the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: Israel test booth allows staff-patient separation