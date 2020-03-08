Coronavirus: 66 cases in Greece so far

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to spread with another 21 cases added to the 45 within 24 hours of last Friday’s report, bringing the number to 66.

According to the experts though, the fact that there is no uncontrolled transmission to the community thus far and the way it is transmitted -by physical contact- is positive and encouraging.

The local outburst recorded in Elia and Achaia with a group of 53 people who traveled to Israel and Egypt reinforces the experts’ estimates that Greece is likely to spend another two to three weeks at this rate before the outbreak reaching a widespread epidemic level. However, of the 66 people with Covid-19, most have mild symptoms. In fact, 43 are not even hospitalized but are in confined at home.