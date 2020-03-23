Coronavirus: 71 new cases in Greece – 695 in total

The Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the measures already taken by the ministry, noting that more than 30 hospital readiness exercises have been carried out since January, while doctors and nurses have been recruited for laboratories, hospitals and tracking units.

Also, many beds in hospitals have been converted to Intensive Care Units. At the same time, he thanked Mr. Tsiodras and his team, stressing that all the data are taken into account by specialist infectious epidemiologists.

“We are taking all necessary measures to protect the citizens, and even much earlier than other countries”, he said. As he stated, the ICU beds for the coronavirus are 2.058 in total and he stressed that everything needed to be done will be done.

For his part, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 71 new cases in the country, with the number reaching 695 in total.