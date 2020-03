The 80-year-old man is the second death in a day

An 80-year-old man became the eighth victim of the coronavirus in Greece, the second in a day, following the death of an 87-year-old earlier on Friday in Kastoria.

The 80-year-old man died at the Pamakaristos Hospital in Athens where he was being treated.

The 87-year-old man had been hospitalised for four days and was suffering from serious underlying health issues.

