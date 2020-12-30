Coronavirus: 942 new cases, 443 intubated, 58 fatalities

The Greek competent authorities announced today 942 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, of which 22 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 137918, of which 52.3% are men, 5412 (3.9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 40963 (29.7%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 443 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 67 years, 142 (32.1%) are women and the rest are men while 79.5% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are 70 years of age or older.

885 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 58 more recorded deaths and 4,788 deaths in total in the country, 1948 (40.7%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

See Also:

Turkey, US to discuss sanctions imposed over S-400s

What is “Black Flag”? Inside the USAF’s newest major exercise