The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Greece were 31, according to the latest information from the Ministry of Health, about the course of the pandemic in the country.

As the Greek Health Ministry spokesperson designated for the Covid-19 virus briefing, Sotiris Tsiodras, said the total number of victims was 99, after a man died on Monday, while the total cases ,were 2,145.

Currently 73 patients are being treated intubated in ICUs, while 16 patients have been discharged.