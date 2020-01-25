“Coronavirus beer” trends on Google search after outbreak of deadly virus!

As news of the coronavirus outbreak continues to travel across the world, people are understandably worried about what could happen.

Naturally, there have been many articles, live blogs and news bulletins about the virus, which is now spreading from person to person and is thought to have reached beyond China.

This lethal strain of coronavirus is suspected to have been originated from seafood and meet in markets in Wuhan, China.

But some people, it seems, might be worried there there’s another cause for the virus.

Google trends reveals a spike in searches “Coronavirus beer”, “Corona virus beer” and “Virus corona beer” in the last few days.

source indy100.com