Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS

Captain Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS as it battled to cope with coronavirus, is to be knighted, Boris Johnson has said.

The 100-year-old World War Two veteran, who raised the extraordinary sum of money by walking up and down his garden, said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed. Never for one moment could I have imagined to be awarded with such a great honour.

“I’d like to thank Her Majesty the Queen, the prime minister and the Great British public. I will remain at your service.

“This started as something small and I’ve been overwhelmed by the gratitude and love from the British public and beyond.

“We must take this opportunity to recognise our frontline heroes of the National Health Service who put their lives at risk everyday to keep us safe.”

The prime minister, who recommended the award, which the Queen approved, called Captain Moore a “true national treasure” who “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus“.

