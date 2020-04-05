Coronavirus cases in Greece reach 1.735, 62 new cases, 73 dead

Sixty-two new coronavirus cases were diagnosed on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced.
Greece now has 1,735 confirmed coronavirus-infected people. Of these, 54.9% are men.
Of these, 93 are intubated in Intensive Care Units. Ten Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.
A total of 73 people have died from the coronavirus so far, 21 were women and the rest were men. Most of these patients had underlying health issues.
So far a total of 25.453 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece.
Two missing members of Kennedy family now presumed dead
Source: amna