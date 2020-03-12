Coronavirus cases reach 117 – 18 confirmed in 24 hours (video)

The cases of coronavirus in Greece have reached 117 after 18 more were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Of these, however, 10 are classified as “orphans”, i.e authorities have not been able to identify their origins.

Eighty two are “imported”, 25 are of the first and the remainder of unknown origin. There are still 15 under investigation. Of the 117 people who tested positive with coronavirus, 34 were hospitalised, 3 were in ICU and the 38-year-old was the first to be discharged with coronavirus in Greece with her child.

The Health Ministry spokesperson, Mr. Tsiodras has announced the implementation of a series of new measures to limit the spread which include the closure of theatres, cinemas, playgrounds, entertainment centres, gyms and cultural venues. Stay tuned as new statements are expected shortly.

Also read

Up to life in prison for those violating coronavirus measures, Greek Supreme Court says

First two confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece to be discharged this week – Two in serious condition

Suspected coronavirus case stops ferry “Blue Star Mykonos” at Lemnos