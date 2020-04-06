Coronavirus “could wipe out Brazil’s indigenous people”

By Sunday 5 April, Brazil had reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 486 deaths

Indigenous communities in the Amazon region and elsewhere in Brazil are in danger of being “wiped out” by the coronavirus, according to health experts.

Respiratory illnesses – such as those that develop from the influenza virus – are already the main cause of death for native communities.

Infections were initially concentrated in the industrialized state of São Paulo. However, they have now spread across the country, including to indigenous territories in the Amazon basin that are the size of France and Spain combined.

The first case among indigenous peoples was recorded in Amazonas state.

Read more: BBC