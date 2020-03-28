Coronavirus curfew to be extended beyond April 6: Minister Adonis Georgiadis

Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced the extension of the curfew beyond the initially decided date of April 6.

In an interview on Open TV, he said that “the measures to ban traffic in our country will last much longer than April 6”, stating that the situation in Greece was much better than in other countries, but added that this fact did not mean all needed measures should not be taken to curb the deadly virus.

Speaking about the availability of antiseptics in the market, the Minister noted that the issue would addressed soon, pledging that all steps would be taken so that masks would become more readily available to the public in the market. “Profiteering is unethical. This is why I imposed a fine of 50,000 euros on a particular company. We will be ruthless with profiteering,” said Mr. Georgiadis.

also read

Coronavirus – 29th victim in Greece

Muslim Imam says coronavirus is a “soldier of Allah against West” in sermon in Gaza (video)