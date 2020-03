Te death toll from coronavirus in Greece reached 23, after a military officer in the hospital of Alexandroupolis died on Thursday.

According to reports, the 46-year-old army officer was from Xanthi and was reportedly a technician and did not suffer from any underlying condition.

On Wednesday, two more people in Greece died from the deadly virus, a 42-year-old German professor in Crete and an elderly man who was hospitalised at Xanthi General Hospital in the area of ​​Mykis.