Coronavirus death toll reaches 37 in Greece

The coronavirus death toll in Greece has reached 37, as 5 new victims were confirmed in the past 5 hours.

Among the victims is a 40-year-old and four elderly, who were hospitalised in Athens, Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.

The 40-year-old was hospitalised in Attica, a 62-year-old in Sotiria with cardiac problems, a 65-year-old in AHEPA, and a 71-year-old from Xanthi at Alexandroupolis University General Hospital (both of whom had underlying asthma).

As for Xanthi, this is the third death of a coronavirus patient. It was preceded by an elderly man from Echino and a 46-year-old soldier from Koutsos. At the same time the list of incidents in the city is growing as two more soldiers were found positive.