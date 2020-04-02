Coronavirus – Death toll reaches 51 in Greece

The man was a father of 4

The coronavirus victims in Greece have reached to 51, after a 51-year-old male patient in a Thessaloniki Hospital died on Wednesday night.

The man was a father of 4 and was originally from Kastoria where so far there have been seven deaths recorded.

According to local media, he has been hospitalised for two weeks at the Papanikolaou hospital in Thessaloniki.

However, his health deteriorated over the past few days, and was put on life support.

