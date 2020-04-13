Coronavirus deaths in Greece reach 100

An 84-year-old man died in Athens

An 84-year-old man died at Attikon hospital late Monday, brining the total deaths from coronavirus in Greece to 100.

Earlier, the Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras had announced 31 new cases and a total of 2,145.

