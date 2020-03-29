Coronavirus deaths reach 131 in Turkey

The deaths from the Covid-19 in Turkey have reached 131, as 23 more people succumbed to to the virus in last 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases in the country amounted to 9,127, from 1,815 yesterday, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

According to the Turkish Minister, about 105 patients have recovered, while he said via Twitter that 65,446 diagnostic tests have been carried out so far, of which 9,982 were in the last 24 hours alone.

The goal of the Turkish authorities is to do 10,000 tests a day.

