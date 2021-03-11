Coronavirus: Europe approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine

It can be stored in normal refrigerators for up to three months and requires a single dose

The green light for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the European Union was given, as expected, by the European Medicines Agency.

The vaccine is the fourth to be approved by the European regulator after Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford University and Moderna and is recommended for use in people over the age of 18, the EMA said in a statement.

This vaccine against Covid-19, which has already been approved by the US authorities, is 66% effective against the virus, can be stored in normal refrigerators for up to three months and requires a single dose.

The European Commission has secured 200 million vaccines, with the option to buy another 200 million to be available to Member States.

As the Greek general secretary of Primary Health Care Marios Themostokleous has already announced, Greece will receive the first batch with 400,000 doses of the vaccine at the second half of April.