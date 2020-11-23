Coronavirus Greece: 1.388 new cases, 549 intubated & 84 deaths

The Covid-19 ICUs are full at a 86% while in northern Greece the percentage reaches 99%

The spread is still great in the community, noted tonight the professor Vana Papaevangelou who announced 1.388 new cases of coronavirus in Greece.

According to her, the number of the intubated patients is now 549 and in the last 24 hours there have been 84 fatalities.

The Covid-19 ICUs are full at a 86% while in northern Greece the percentage reaches 99%.

In Thessaloniki there were detected 300 new cases on Monday and 252 in Attica.

