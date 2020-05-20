Coronavirus Greece – 10 new cases, one death in 24 hours

Ten new cases of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in Greece. The total number of cases is 2,850, of which 55.2% are men. Of these, 617 (21.6%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,476 (51.8%) are related to an already known case.

22 patients are being treated intubated. Their average age is 72 years. Eight (36.4%) are women and the rest are men. 95.5% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 96 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, there was one more virus-related death reported bringing the total fatalities to 166 deaths. 48 were women (28.9%) and the rest were men. The median age of the victims was 75 years and 94.0% had an underlying disease and / or age 70 and older.