Coronavirus Greece – 101 deaths

The rate of transmission of the virus had dropped below the 1 percentile

In the daily press briefing on the development of the Covid-19 virus in Greece, Health Ministry spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras announced the death toll had reached 101, while 76 patients were treated intubated.

According to Mr. Tsiodras, there were 25 new confirmed cases and the total stood at 2,170.

The important thing that Mr. Tsiodras announced, however, is that the rate of transmission of the disease in Greece (R0) has decreased and is now below 1, ie a patient infects less than a healthy person.

