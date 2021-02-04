Coronavirus Greece: 1,070 new cases, 533 in Attica

1149 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic

Greece announced today 1,070 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 1 was detected after checks at the entrance gates of the country.

The total number of cases is 160,935, of which 51.9% are men. During the tracking it was found that 6002 (3.7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 50974 (62.9%) are related to an already known case.

249 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, 179 (71.9%) of the intubated are men, while 85.5% have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1149 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 25 new deaths from COVID-19 disease, reaching 5,903 deaths in total in the country, of which 3473 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

