Coronavirus Greece: 1,121 new cases, 309 intubated, 29 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1231 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The Greek authorities announced today 1,121 coronavirus cases, of which 6 were detected after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 173905 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.8% men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1800 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 29, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6181 deaths have been recorded and 95.6% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Turkey moves from verbal to active provocations with research vessel “Cesme” in the Aegean

The megalithic mystery of the Greek Dragon Houses (photos)

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1231 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 309 (66.7% men). Their median age is 70 years and 87.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.