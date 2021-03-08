Coronavirus Greece: 1,165 new cases, 477 intubated, 39 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,416 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,165, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 206,281 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.7% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 64 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,887 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 39, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,797 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 477 (67.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,416 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 337 (daily change -21.45%).

