Coronavirus Greece: 1,195 new cases, 558 in Attica, 19 fatalities

Greece announced today 1,195 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s entry gates. The total number of cases is 162107, of which 51.9% are men.

During the tracking it was found that 6010 (3.7%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 51438 (62.9%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 246 people are being intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 179 (72.8%) of the intubated are men, while 86.6% of the intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

1155 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 19 new fatalities on Friday, reaching 5,922 deaths in total in the country, of which 3485 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.