Coronavirus Greece – 120 deaths

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Greece reached 120, as it became known that a 101-year-old woman died after being treated at “Sotiria” Hospital.

The elderly woman suffered from underlying diseases (arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, dementia), had a medical history and the coronavirus infection aggravated her condition.

Earlier today, a 35-year-old man, apparently without underlying issues and a 75-year-old man who had been hospitalised since March 27 at the ICU of the “Evangelismos” hospital and suffered from atrial fibrillation died.