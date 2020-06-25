Coronavirus Greece: 13 new cases confirmed & 1 death, in last 24 hours

Another 13 Greeks were confirmed infected with coronavirus, in the last 24 hours, according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY), and one more patient died.

The total number of cases is 3.321.

Nine Greeks are intubated in hospitals with their average age being 75 years.

Two are women while the majority have an underlying condition or are 70-years-old or older.

Another person died since Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 191.

The average age of the deceased is 76 years and the majority of patients had some underlying condition and/or were 70-years-old or older.

Greece has tested 291.840 people and 5.386 or 1,8% were found to be positive.

