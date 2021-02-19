Coronavirus Greece: 1,460 new cases & 325 intubated

The fatalities of patients with Covid-19 are 28

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,460, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 177,494 (daily change + 0.8%), of which 51.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 49 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,615 are related to an already known case.

The fatalities of patients with Covid-19 are 28, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 6,249 deaths have been recorded, with 95.6% having an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 325 (67.4% men). Their median age is 70 years. 88.6% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,267 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The new admissions of Covid-19 patients in the hospitals are 277 (daily change + 53.04%).

