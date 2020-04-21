Coronavirus Greece – 156 new cases

Health Ministry spokesperson on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras announced 156 new confirmed cases, with the deaths reaching 121, during his daily briefing of the press on the spread of the disease on Tuesday. The 150 of the new cases are linked to the Kranidi area.

As he said, 59 patients were being treated in ICUs, while there were a total of 2,401 confirmed cases.

Mr. Tsiodras said everything was going smoothly which was a result of the measures.

He noted that R0, the spread factor indicating how contagious an infectious disease is, is significantly below 1 and this is due to the measures.