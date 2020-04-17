Coronavirus Greece: 17 new cases, 2.224 in total, 3 fatalities

A total of 35 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The coronavirus cases in Greece have reached 2.224 with 17 new cases added to the list as announced on the afternoon of Good Friday by the Ministry of Health.

Men are affected at a percentage of 56%.

Of these, 568 (25.5%) are imported travel-related cases and 927 (41.7%) are related to an already known case.

At the same time, 71 people are being treated in Intensive Care Units. Their average age is 67 years, 14 (19.7%) are women and the rest are men, while 83.1% have an underlying disease or they are over 70 years of age.

A total of 35 patients have been discharged from the ICU.



See Also:

Photos & charts show how the natural world is thriving now that humans are staying indoors

Professor Sotiris Tsiodras announced three more fatalities, 108 deaths in the country in total. Of the dead, 29 were women (26.5%) and the rest were men.

The average age of the deceased was 74 years and 89.8% had an underlying disease and/or were 70-yeras-old”, concludes Sotiris Tsiodras’ announcement.

Source: amna