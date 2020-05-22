Coronavirus Greece – 21 new cases confirmed

Twenty-one new cases of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours in Greece, 19 of which are of known origin: These are cases that were detected during the tracking of already known cases in the Roma settlement in Nea Smyrni, Larissa.

The total number of cases is 2,873, of which 55.2% are men. Of these, 612 (21.3%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1446 (50.3%) are related to an already known case.

As announced by the representative of the Ministry of Health, Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, 19 patients are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 72 years, while 6 (31.6%) are women and the rest are men. 89.5% have an underlying disease or are over 70 years old. 98 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Finally, we have 1 more recorded death bringing the death toll to 169, 49 of which were females (29.0%) and the rest were men.