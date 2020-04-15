Coronavirus Greece – 22 new cases, one new death

The number of deaths in Greece from the coronavirus stands at 102, after one more death was reported in 24 hours. The Health Ministry spokesperson for the Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras said the confirmed new cases were 22, while the total number was 2,192. The data showed that 559 cases were linked to foreign travelling. Of those being treated 72 were intubated. Mr. Tsiodras said that so far 50,000 tests had been conducted.