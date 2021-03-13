Coronavirus Greece: 2,512 new cases, 1,180 in Attica, 52 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,482 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,512, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 219,521 (daily change + 1.2%), of which 51.6% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 57 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,082 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,038 deaths have been recorded. 95.8% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 545 (67.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, while 84.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 444 (daily change -4.31%).