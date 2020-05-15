Coronavirus Greece – 40 new cases recorded

A total of 120,015 clinical samples have been tested

The were 40 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Greece in the last twenty-four hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health on the course of the pandemic in the country.

As the announcement by infectious disease specialist Sotiris Tsiodras said the total number of cases in the country is 2,810

In the last 24 hours, four deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 160.

23 patients remain intubated. At the same time, 90 are outside the ICU.

A total of 120,015 clinical samples have been tested.

