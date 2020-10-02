Coronavirus Greece: 460 new cases, 207 in Attica, 5 fatalities

Greece announced on Friday 460 new cases of the new coronavirus in the country, of which 142 are associated with known outbreaks and 26 were detected following checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 19.346, of which 55,8% are men.

2.991 (15,5%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 7.967 (41,2%) are related to an already known case.

85 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 69 years, 26 (30,6%) are women and the rest are men, while 88,2% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 217 patients have been discharged from the ICU.