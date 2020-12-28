Coronavirus Greece: 476 new cases, 467 intubated, 66 fatalities

The Greek authorities announced today 476 new cases of coronavirus in the country, of which 8 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 135.931, of which 52,4% are men, 5.356 (3,9%) are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 40.165 (29,5%) are related to an already known case.

A total of 467 of our fellow citizens are being treated by intubation and their median age is 67 years, 146 (31,3%) are women and the rest are men while 80,5% of intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older.

862 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There are 66 more recorded deaths and 4.672 deaths in total in the country, 1.899 (40,6%) women and the rest men. Their median age was 79 years and 95,4% had an underlying condition and/or age 70 years and over.

